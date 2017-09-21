Azure Cosmos DB: Get the Most Out of Provisioned Throughput
Description
Azure Cosmos DB is a globally distributed database with limitless elastic scale. To take advantage of elastic scale, you first need to choose a partition key. Kirill Gavrylyuk stops by Azure Friday to talk with Scott Hanselman about the choice of partition key, and how to use the new metrics charts to troubleshoot a poor partition key choice (e.g., "hot partitions").
For more information, see:
- Try Azure Cosmos DB
- How to partition and scale in Azure Cosmos DB (docs)
- Monitor Azure Cosmos DB requests, usage, and storage (docs)
- Request Units in Azure Cosmos DB (docs)
