Azure Hybrid Networking 201
Download this episode
Description
In this episode of Azure Friday, Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman for the second of a two-part series on hybrid networking in Azure, which is key to connecting existing customer infrastructure into an Azure Virtual Network (vNet). In this episode, Olivier explains ExpressRoute peerings and describes the process for getting an ExpressRoute circuit to work for you.
For more information, see:
- Networking to and within the Azure Cloud, part 1
- Networking to and within the Azure Cloud, part 2
- Networking to and within the Azure Cloud, part 3
Part One: Azure Hybrid Networking 101.
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.