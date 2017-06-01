Azure Hybrid Networking 201

In this episode of Azure Friday, Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman for the second of a two-part series on hybrid networking in Azure, which is key to connecting existing customer infrastructure into an Azure Virtual Network (vNet). In this episode, Olivier explains ExpressRoute peerings and describes the process for getting an ExpressRoute circuit to work for you.

