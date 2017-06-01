Sign in to queue
Azure Hybrid Networking 201

In this episode of Azure Friday, Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman for the second of a two-part series on hybrid networking in Azure, which is key to connecting existing customer infrastructure into an Azure Virtual Network (vNet). In this episode, Olivier explains ExpressRoute peerings and describes the process for getting an ExpressRoute circuit to work for you.

For more information, see: 

  1. Networking to and within the Azure Cloud, part 1
  2. Networking to and within the Azure Cloud, part 2
  3. Networking to and within the Azure Cloud, part 3

Part One: Azure Hybrid Networking 101.

