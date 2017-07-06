Azure Mobile App Overview

Michael Flanakin joins Scott Hanselman to show how the Azure mobile app keeps you connected to your Azure resources anytime, anywhere. Check status, metrics, and important metadata or get the latest service health and metric alerts. The app is there when you need it and helps you resolve common issues and perform simple tasks when away from a computer.

For more information, see:

Also, be sure to watch: Azure Mobile App - Under the Hood

