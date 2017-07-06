Azure Mobile App - Under the Hood
Description
Jakub Jedryszek joins Scott Hanselman to show how the Azure mobile app is built. From benefits of Xamarin Native, through Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery with VSTS and HockeyApp, to tips and tricks for writing UI tests with Xamarin Test Cloud.
For more information, see:
- Under the hood of the Azure Mobile App
- Azure Blog: Introducing the Azure app public preview
- Azure Mobile App
Also, be sure to watch: Azure Mobile App Overview
The Discussion
-
Great app and awesome inspiration! Is it planned to opened source these project in GitHub? Thanks for your great job!
-
@Mathieu Benoit: we definitely would like to make this happen! Please vote on user voice: https://feedback.azure.com/forums/568069-azure-app/suggestions/19294552-open-source-the-app