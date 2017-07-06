Azure Mobile App - Under the Hood

Jakub Jedryszek joins Scott Hanselman to show how the Azure mobile app is built. From benefits of Xamarin Native, through Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery with VSTS and HockeyApp, to tips and tricks for writing UI tests with Xamarin Test Cloud.

