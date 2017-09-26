Azure Friday

Azure Service Fabric on Linux

Play Azure Service Fabric on Linux
Sign in to queue

Description

In this episode, Mani Ramaswamy joins Scott Hanselman to talk about Azure Service Fabric on Linux, which recently became generally available as a container orchestrator. Many premier first-party services such as Azure SQL Database, Bing, Azure Cosmos DB, and EventHubs are all running on Service Fabric on Windows, and now the same technology is being made available worldwide on Linux. 

For more information, see:

Tag:

Azure

Embed

Download

Download this episode

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents