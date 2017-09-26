In this episode, Mani Ramaswamy joins Scott Hanselman to talk about Azure Service Fabric on Linux, which recently became generally available as a container orchestrator. Many premier first-party services such as Azure SQL Database, Bing, Azure Cosmos DB, and EventHubs are all running on Service Fabric on Windows, and now the same technology is being made available worldwide on Linux.

