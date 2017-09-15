Dushyant Gill joins Scott Hanselman to talk about Azure Service Health. When issues in Azure services affect your business-critical resources, Azure Service Health notifies you and your teams, helps you understand the impacts of the issue, and keeps you updated as the issue is resolved. It also helps you prepare for planned maintenance and changes that could affect the availability of your resources.

