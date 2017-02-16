Connecting to the Cloud with Visual Studio Mobile Center
Description
Visual Studio Mobile Center powers end-to-end mobile app development experiences. Adrian Hall joins Scott Hanselman to showcase how to work with his TODO app data in the cloud with Visual Studio Mobile Center’s Tables feature. Check out the other Mobile Center (http://mobile.azure.com) features including Build, Test, Distribute, Identity, Crashes, and Analytics.
