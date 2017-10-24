Azure Friday

Container Orchestration Simplified with Managed Kubernetes in Azure Container Service (AKS)

Gabe Monroy joins Scott Hanselman to discuss Azure Container Service (AKS), Microsoft's new managed Kubernetes service. Now you can easily manage your Kubernetes environment by simplifying the deployment, management, and operations activities without sacrificing portability. You gain all the benefits of Kubernetes without the complexity and operational overhead.

