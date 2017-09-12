Debug .NET Apps in Production with the Snapshot Debugger in Application Insights

Dan Taylor joins Scott Hanselman to talk about how the Snapshot Debugger in Application Insights can help you identify the root cause of issues in your production environment without having to repro them locally. Dan shows how by adding the Microsoft.ApplicationInsights.SnapshotCollector NuGet package to your app, you can get view full-process snapshots containing local variables the moment exceptions are thrown in production.

For more information, see:

Follow @SHanselman Follow @AzureFriday Follow @dandttaylor