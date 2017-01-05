Sign in to queue
DocumentDB: Database-as-a-Service for MongoDB Developers

In this episode of Azure Friday, Kirill Gavrylyuk talks with Scott Hanselman about the Azure NoSQL database-as-a-service, DocumentDB, and its support for the MongoDB API. Kirill shows how MongoDB developers can upgrade their apps to use DocumentDB without any code changes while continuing to use their favorite MongoDB tools.

