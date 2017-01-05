DocumentDB: Database-as-a-Service for MongoDB Developers
Download this episode
Description
In this episode of Azure Friday, Kirill Gavrylyuk talks with Scott Hanselman about the Azure NoSQL database-as-a-service, DocumentDB, and its support for the MongoDB API. Kirill shows how MongoDB developers can upgrade their apps to use DocumentDB without any code changes while continuing to use their favorite MongoDB tools.
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.