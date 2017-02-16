Extensibility in PowerApps
Karthik Bharathy joins Scott Hanselman to talk about extending the capability of PowerApps using Custom APIs. In this session, we will use PowerApps with Microsoft Cognitive Services API, a custom Image Upload API and the Camera control to build a cross platform app to detect the age, gender, smile of the user, similar to http://how-old.net. Karthik explains how to build custom logic can be hosted in an Azure web app or in an Azure Functions and connected to PowerApps using Swagger.
