Azure Friday

Geospatial Functions in Azure Stream Analytics

In this episode of Azure Friday, Donovan Brown is joined by Sam Chandrashekar as they take a look at native support for geospatial functions in Azure Stream Analytics (now Generally Available). Take advantage of built-in geospatial functions in your stream-processing logic to define geographical areas, and evaluate incoming geospatial data for containment, proximity, and overlap to generate alerts, easily kick-off necessary workflows, and more.

Azure

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      rvdbrand

      Will more functions be added later? Because for geofencing, checking for positions in or outside of circles might be very handy.

    • User profile image
      HiredMind

      This needs a Linq provider. Developers are moving away from straight SQL queries, and MS is embracing Linq and Entity Framework in almost all other aspects of development. I've forgotten much of SQL since switching to EF, and each time I have to use it, I have to go search out the documentation. A Ling provider would also enable "push" into your app via IObservable or IEnumerable & yield, rather than periodic polling.

    • User profile image
      Christos

      Are you gonna develop on the spatial sector more stuff? like PostGIS, this is something that a .NET developer would really need in Azure !!!

      Keep up the great job,
      X.

