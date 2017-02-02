Geospatial Functions in Azure Stream Analytics
Description
In this episode of Azure Friday, Donovan Brown is joined by Sam Chandrashekar as they take a look at native support for geospatial functions in Azure Stream Analytics (now Generally Available). Take advantage of built-in geospatial functions in your stream-processing logic to define geographical areas, and evaluate incoming geospatial data for containment, proximity, and overlap to generate alerts, easily kick-off necessary workflows, and more.
The Discussion
Will more functions be added later? Because for geofencing, checking for positions in or outside of circles might be very handy.
This needs a Linq provider. Developers are moving away from straight SQL queries, and MS is embracing Linq and Entity Framework in almost all other aspects of development. I've forgotten much of SQL since switching to EF, and each time I have to use it, I have to go search out the documentation. A Ling provider would also enable "push" into your app via IObservable or IEnumerable & yield, rather than periodic polling.
Are you gonna develop on the spatial sector more stuff? like PostGIS, this is something that a .NET developer would really need in Azure !!!
Keep up the great job,
X.