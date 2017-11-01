Get Intelligent Insights for Improving Azure SQL Database Performance

Veljko Vasic shows Seth Juarez how Azure SQL Database uses built-in intelligence to continuously monitors database usage so that it can detect disruptive events that cause poor performance. Once detected, a detailed analysis is performed generating a diagnostic log with an intelligent assessment of the issue, which consists of a root cause analysis of the database performance issue and recommendations for performance improvements where possible (i.e., intelligent insights).

For more information, see:

