Azure Friday

Get Intelligent Insights for Improving Azure SQL Database Performance

Play Get Intelligent Insights for Improving Azure SQL Database Performance
Sign in to queue

Description

Veljko Vasic shows Seth Juarez how Azure SQL Database uses built-in intelligence to continuously monitors database usage so that it can detect disruptive events that cause poor performance. Once detected, a detailed analysis is performed generating a diagnostic log with an intelligent assessment of the issue, which consists of a root cause analysis of the database performance issue and recommendations for performance improvements where possible (i.e., intelligent insights).

For more information, see:

Tag:

Azure

Embed

Download

Download this episode

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents