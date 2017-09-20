HashiCorp Terraform on Azure

Hariharan Jayaraman joins Scott Hanselman to talk about how HashiCorp Terraform provides an easy way to define and deploy cloud infrastructure using HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). This custom language is easy to write and easy to understand, and Hariharan gives you the steps to start using Terraform with Azure.

