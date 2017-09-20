Azure Friday

HashiCorp Terraform on Azure

Play HashiCorp Terraform on Azure
Sign in to queue

Description

Hariharan Jayaraman joins Scott Hanselman to talk about how HashiCorp Terraform provides an easy way to define and deploy cloud infrastructure using HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). This custom language is easy to write and easy to understand, and Hariharan gives you the steps to start using Terraform with Azure.

For more information, see:

Tag:

Azure

Embed

Download

Download this episode

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents