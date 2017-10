Klaas Langhout joins Scott Hanselman to show Azure File Sync for centralizing file services into Azure, which reduces the cost and complexity of managing islands of data while preserving existing app compatibility and performance. In addition, it provides multi-site access to the same data, tiering of less frequently used data off-premise, and integrated backup and rapid restoration.

