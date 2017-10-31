Improve Azure SQL Database Performance with Automatic Tuning

Veljko Vasic demos the built-in automatic tuning intelligence mechanism in Azure SQL Database to show Seth Juarez how it can automatically tune and improve query performance by dynamically adapting the database to your workload. Automatic tuning in Azure SQL Database might be one of the most important features that you can enable on Azure SQL Database to optimize the performance of your queries.

