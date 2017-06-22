Sign in to queue
Introducing Azure Cosmos DB

Kirill Gavrylyuk stops by Azure Friday to talk Cosmos DB with Scott Hanselman. Watch quick overview of the industry's first globally distributed multi-model database service followed by a demo of moving an existing MongoDB app to Cosmos DB with a single config change.

For more information, see: Azure Cosmos DB.

