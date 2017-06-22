Introducing Azure Cosmos DB
Download this episode
Description
Kirill Gavrylyuk stops by Azure Friday to talk Cosmos DB with Scott Hanselman. Watch quick overview of the industry's first globally distributed multi-model database service followed by a demo of moving an existing MongoDB app to Cosmos DB with a single config change.
For more information, see: Azure Cosmos DB.
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.