Introducing Azure DB for PostgreSQL

Saloni Sonpal joins Scott Hanselman to discuss the newest offering of the Azure Database family – Azure Database for PostgreSQL, which provides a managed database service for app development and deployment with a Postgres database in minutes and scale on the fly.

For more information, see Azure Database for PostgreSQL.

Azure

