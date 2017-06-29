Introducing Azure DB for PostgreSQL
Saloni Sonpal joins Scott Hanselman to discuss the newest offering of the Azure Database family – Azure Database for PostgreSQL, which provides a managed database service for app development and deployment with a Postgres database in minutes and scale on the fly.
For more information, see Azure Database for PostgreSQL.
