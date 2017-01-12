Sign in to queue
Azure Friday

Kubernetes Support in Azure Container Services

Play Kubernetes Support in Azure Container Services

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode of Azure Friday, Scott Hanselman is joined by Brendan Burns (Partner Architect, at Microsoft & Kubernetes co-founder) to talk about containers and support for Kubernetes orchestration in Azure Container Services. Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

As Brendan wrote in his blog post on Kubernetes.io, Bringing Kubernetes Support to Azure Container Service, "The integration of Kubernetes into ACS means that with a few clicks in the Azure portal, or by running a single command in the new python-based Azure command line tool, you will be able to create a fully functional Kubernetes cluster that is integrated with the rest of your Azure resources."

Tag:

Azure

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      Chris

      Can you resize an ACS cluster based on the Kubernetes orchestrator? Last I tried it wasn't supported.

    Add Your 2 Cents