PowerApps and the Common Data Service
Description
Arif Kureshy joins Scott Hanselman to show how to use the Common Data Service (CDS) with PowerApps. CDS provides an out-of-the-box entity model and storage for PowerApps. All the tools for building apps and managing data are available in the PowerApps portal.
This seemed cool - perhaps more demos of this topic? Thanks!
T:)