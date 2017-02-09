Sign in to queue
Azure Friday

PowerApps and the Common Data Service

Play PowerApps and the Common Data Service

Description

Arif Kureshy joins Scott Hanselman to show how to use the Common Data Service (CDS) with PowerApps. CDS provides an out-of-the-box entity model and storage for PowerApps. All the tools for building apps and managing data are available in the PowerApps portal.

Azure

