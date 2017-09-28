Azure Friday

PowerShell in Azure Cloud Shell

Play PowerShell in Azure Cloud Shell
Hemant Mahawar joins Scott Hanselman to demo the PowerShell experience in Azure Cloud Shell, a browser-based shell experience hosted in the cloud. Now you have the flexibility of choosing the shell experience that best suits the way you work. Azure drive (Azure:) enables you to discover and navigate all Azure resources like file system navigation and provides contextual capabilities such as resource-group scoping for Azure PowerShell cmdlets and a context-sensitive command list.

Azure

The Discussion

  • User profile image
    natebass

    We finally have powershell in cloud shell and it's better than I expected :-.:| :D

