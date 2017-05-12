Using Azure CLI 2.0 from Docker

Aaron Roney saves Scott Hanselman the trouble of installing Azure CLI 2.0 prerequisites by setting him up with a pre-built Docker image. Azure CLI 2.0 is the cross-platform command-line tool for managing Azure resources, which is written in Python, updated every two weeks, and is available as open source on GitHub (Azure/azure-cli).

