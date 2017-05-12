Sign in to queue
Azure Friday

Using Azure CLI 2.0 from Docker

Description

Aaron Roney saves Scott Hanselman the trouble of installing Azure CLI 2.0 prerequisites by setting him up with a pre-built Docker image. Azure CLI 2.0 is the cross-platform command-line tool for managing Azure resources, which is written in Python, updated every two weeks, and is available as open source on GitHub (Azure/azure-cli).

Azure

