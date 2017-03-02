Using REST with DocumentDB

In this episode of Azure Friday, Steve Lindsay – Senior Technical Evangelist for the Azure Developer Experience team, talks with Scott Hanselman and shares the techniques and tools he uses to interface with DocumentDB through REST. Steve makes available his example REST clients written in Postman(js), C#, nodes.js, Native Swift and Java. Using his example code you can learn how to navigate the DocumentDB authentication headers and create a DocumentDB REST client for your favorite language. You'll find links to all his example code and clients here: http://aka.ms/microsoftte-restdocdb