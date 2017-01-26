Using and Maintaining a Kubernetes Cluster in Azure Container Services
Description
Brendan Burns (Partner Architect, at Microsoft & Kubernetes co-founder) returns to Azure Friday to chat with Scott Hanselman about using and maintaining a Kubernetes cluster in Azure Container Service (currently in Preview) using the Kubernetes command line tool (kubectl).
