Sign in to queue
Azure Friday

Using and Maintaining a Kubernetes Cluster in Azure Container Services

Play Using and Maintaining a Kubernetes Cluster in Azure Container Services

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Brendan Burns (Partner Architect, at Microsoft & Kubernetes co-founder) returns to Azure Friday to chat with Scott Hanselman about using and maintaining a Kubernetes cluster in Azure Container Service (currently in Preview) using the Kubernetes command line tool (kubectl).

Tag:

Azure

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents