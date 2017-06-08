Sign in to queue
Virtual Data Center

Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman to talk about the concept of Virtual Data Centers, which is at the heart of what Azure's software-defined networking stack enables you to do with a combination of vNet Peering, hybrid connectivity, and centralized infrastructure in hub & spoke topologies.

Azure

