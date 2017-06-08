Virtual Data Center
Description
Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman to talk about the concept of Virtual Data Centers, which is at the heart of what Azure's software-defined networking stack enables you to do with a combination of vNet Peering, hybrid connectivity, and centralized infrastructure in hub & spoke topologies.
The Discussion
-
what's link to the doc on github?
-
That's a great presentation and overview