Virtual Machine Planned Maintenance

Ziv Rafalovich joins Scott Hanselman to talk about improvements to the planned maintenance experience in Azure, including better visibility and control of maintenance events that impact virtual machine availability. Learn how to create alerts, discover which virtual machines are scheduled for maintenance, and proactively start the maintenance using the Azure portal, REST API, Azure PowerShell, or Azure CLI.

Note: During September 2017, you can try the new experience by creating new VMs in the US West Central region using this special link to the Azure portal: http://aka.ms/PlannedMaintenancePreview.

For more information, see:

