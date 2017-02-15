GoingNative 56: CMake in Visual Studio

In this episode, Marian Luparu and Iyyappa Murugandi chat with Steve about CMake support in Visual Studio. Download the latest version of Visual Studio 2017 and try it out!

For more information go to http://aka.ms/cmake.

Timestamps:

[ 00:10 ] Intro

[ 01:25 ] What is CMake?

[ 02:29 ] Current state of CMake in Visual Studio

[ 05:46 ] Why CMake?

[ 07:10 ] Demo

[ 14:08 ] How does it work?

[ 16:00 ] CMake and Open Folder

[ 17:21 ] What are we hearing from the community and future work

[ 21:26 ] Call to action