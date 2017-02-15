GoingNative 56: CMake in Visual Studio
Description
In this episode, Marian Luparu and Iyyappa Murugandi chat with Steve about CMake support in Visual Studio. Download the latest version of Visual Studio 2017 and try it out!
For more information go to http://aka.ms/cmake.
Timestamps:
[ 00:10 ] Intro
[ 01:25 ] What is CMake?
[ 02:29 ] Current state of CMake in Visual Studio
[ 05:46 ] Why CMake?
[ 07:10 ] Demo
[ 14:08 ] How does it work?
[ 16:00 ] CMake and Open Folder
[ 17:21 ] What are we hearing from the community and future work
[ 21:26 ] Call to action
The Discussion
Are you using cmake server-mode as shipped in cmake 3.7 or are you still using the experimental patches from Stephen?
I remember sometime ago reading that the FOLDER property on targets and source_group() calls were not supported by the CMake integration in Visual Studio.
Has this been fixed?
It's quite mandatory to support it in order to have large projects loaded and have them neatly organized. Otherwise, it would be very hard and inconvenient to use.
@Florent - thanks for your input. We are considering providing a logical targets view in addition to the current disk view.
What do you mean with "logical targets view"?
I'm just asking about the FOLDER property and source_group(). Should those be set in the CMake project, they need to be supported by the IDE.
The FOLDER property should be easy, it's a property you can read easily on the server mode side. Source groups aren't setting any property currently but that could be changed in upstream CMake easily, then read on your side.