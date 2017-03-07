GoingNative 57: VS 20th Anniversary Special

In this special episode commemorating the 20th anniversary of Visual Studio, Steve Carroll sits down with a number of people who have played a big role in the long history of Visual C++. They share their stories using or developing with Visual C++...and carrying huge product boxes and MSDN documentation books around. The following people talked about their history with C++ and Microsoft:

Steve Carroll, Principal Group Software Engineer Manager (and host of GoingNative!)

Mark Levine, Principal Software Engineer Manager

Mark Hall, Principal Software Engineer

Marian Luparu, Principal PM Manager

Eric Mittelette, Senior Program Manager

And last but not least, Visual Studio 2017 RTW is live! Download it and check out all the major improvements the team brought to C++ developers.