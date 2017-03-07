GoingNative 57: VS 20th Anniversary Special
In this special episode commemorating the 20th anniversary of Visual Studio, Steve Carroll sits down with a number of people who have played a big role in the long history of Visual C++. They share their stories using or developing with Visual C++...and carrying huge product boxes and MSDN documentation books around. The following people talked about their history with C++ and Microsoft:
- Steve Carroll, Principal Group Software Engineer Manager (and host of GoingNative!)
- Mark Levine, Principal Software Engineer Manager
- Mark Hall, Principal Software Engineer
- Marian Luparu, Principal PM Manager
- Eric Mittelette, Senior Program Manager
And last but not least, Visual Studio 2017 RTW is live! Download it and check out all the major improvements the team brought to C++ developers.
