C9::GoingNative

GoingNative 57: VS 20th Anniversary Special

In this special episode commemorating the 20th anniversary of Visual Studio, Steve Carroll sits down with a number of people who have played a big role in the long history of Visual C++. They share their stories using or developing with Visual C++...and carrying huge product boxes and MSDN documentation books around. The following people talked about their history with C++ and Microsoft: 

  • Steve Carroll, Principal Group Software Engineer Manager (and host of GoingNative!)
  • Mark Levine, Principal Software Engineer Manager
  • Mark Hall, Principal Software Engineer
  • Marian Luparu, Principal PM Manager
  • Eric Mittelette, Senior Program Manager

And last but not least, Visual Studio 2017 RTW is live! Download it and check out all the major improvements the team brought to C++ developers.

