GoingNative 61: Enforcing the C++ Core Guidelines with Visual Studio 2017

We are back with GoingNative #61, where Steve Carroll talks to Kyle Reed about C++ Core Check rule sets you can enable in Visual Studio to improve the quality of your code. These rules are based on the C++ Core Guidelines introduced several years ago. 

C++

