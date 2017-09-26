GoingNative 61: Enforcing the C++ Core Guidelines with Visual Studio 2017
Description
We are back with GoingNative #61, where Steve Carroll talks to Kyle Reed about C++ Core Check rule sets you can enable in Visual Studio to improve the quality of your code. These rules are based on the C++ Core Guidelines introduced several years ago.
More resources:
- Guidelines Support Library (GSL)
- Blog Post: C++ Core Guidelines Checker in Visual Studio 2017
- Blog Post: Managing warnings in the C++ Core Guidelines Checker
