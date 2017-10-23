Talks and Highlights From cppcon 2017!
Description
We went to cppcon this year and talked to a number of speakers. Check out this video to learn more about their talks and why you should watch them! Links to the recordings of the talks are available below. Check out the cppcon 2017 playlist on YouTube.
- Jon Kalb [00:47] - General information about cppcon
- Carl Cook [06:53] - When a Microsecond Is an Eternity: High Performance Trading Systems in C++
- Piotr Padlewski [08:45] - Undefined Behavior is Awesome! (link coming soon)
- Allan Deutsch [10:56] - Esoteric Data Structures and Where to Find Them
- Guy Somberg [13:19] - Game Audio Programming in C++
- Victor Ciura [14:58] - Bringing Clang-tidy Magic to Visual Studio C++ Developers
- Kate Gregory [17:04] - 10 Core Guidelines You Need to Start Using Now
- Billy Baker [19:21] - Almost Unlimited Modern C++ in Kernel-Mode Applications
- Daniel Moth [21:50] - Latest & Greatest in Visual Studio for C++ developers
- Peter Goldsborough [24:20] - A Tour of Deep Learning With C++ (link coming soon)
- Matt Godbolt [27:18] - What Has My Compiler Done for Me Lately? Unbolting the Compiler's Lid
- Rong Lu [30:23] - C++ Development with Visual Studio Code
- Juan Pedro Bolívar Puente [33:39] - Postmodern Immutable Data Structures (link coming soon)
- Sara Chipps [37:03] - Building for the Best of Us: Design and Development with Kids in Mind
- Sven Over [40:30] - folly::Function: A Non-copyable Alternative to std::function
- Patrice Roy [44:27] - Which Machine Am I Coding To? | Designing A Feature That Doesn't Fit
