Sign in to queue
Microsoft Azure Cloud Cover Show

Episode 221: Azure Analysis Services with Josh Caplan

Play Episode 221: Azure Analysis Services with Josh Caplan

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode Haishi Bai and Ryan Volum are joined by Josh Caplan, Senior Program Manager on the Azure Analysis Services team. Analysis Services has typically shipped with SQL Server on premises, but now it has been implemented as a fully managed service in Azure. It allows you to manage data modeling and create BI solutions from tabular data in the cloud or on-premises.

Links from the show:

Like Cloud Cover on Facebook!




 

 

Tags:

Azure, SQL Server Analysis Services

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents