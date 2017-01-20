Episode 221: Azure Analysis Services with Josh Caplan

In this episode Haishi Bai and Ryan Volum are joined by Josh Caplan, Senior Program Manager on the Azure Analysis Services team. Analysis Services has typically shipped with SQL Server on premises, but now it has been implemented as a fully managed service in Azure. It allows you to manage data modeling and create BI solutions from tabular data in the cloud or on-premises.

Links from the show:

Like Cloud Cover on Facebook!

Follow @CloudCoverShow

Follow @haishibai2010

Follow @NotABotRyan

Follow @JoshCaplan1984