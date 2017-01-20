Episode 221: Azure Analysis Services with Josh Caplan
In this episode Haishi Bai and Ryan Volum are joined by Josh Caplan, Senior Program Manager on the Azure Analysis Services team. Analysis Services has typically shipped with SQL Server on premises, but now it has been implemented as a fully managed service in Azure. It allows you to manage data modeling and create BI solutions from tabular data in the cloud or on-premises.
- [01:21] - Intro to Analysis Services
- [07:01] - Creating a model
- [11:22] - Viewing the model in Power BI Desktop and Excel
- [18:31] - Loading data and refreshing the cache with an Azure Function
- [23:17] - Pricing
- [26:00] - Security model
- Announcing Azure Analysis Services preview
- Azure Analysis Services
