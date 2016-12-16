Episode 221: Azure CLI with Jason Shaver
Download this episode
Description
In this episode Chris Risner and Lucas Huet-Hudson are joined by Jason Shaver, Program Manager on the Azure Open Source Tools Team. On that team, Jason works on the new Azure Command Line Interface 2.0. The new CLI was built to be cross-platform and work well with tools that many people are used to using (VSCode, Emacs, grep, grok, etc). This includes the ability to change the format of the data the CLI prints out from tabular (very human readable), to JSON, TSVs, and more. Another great aspect of the new CLI is the ease of installation and distribution. You can now install the CLI through appropriate package installers on every OS. One of the reasons for the ease of installation of the new CLI is that it is built with Python.
Links from the show:
- [01:48] - Demoing the new CLI
- [04:56] - Outputting data to JMESPath
- [09:50] - Why we built a new CLI
- [11:35] - Productivity features
- Announcing the 2.0 Preview
- Installing the CLI 2.0 Preview
- Azure CLI 2.0 on GitHub
Follow @CloudCoverShow
Follow @chrisrisner
Follow @haishibai2010
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.