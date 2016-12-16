Sign in to queue
Microsoft Azure Cloud Cover Show

Episode 221: Azure CLI with Jason Shaver

Play Episode 221: Azure CLI with Jason Shaver

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode Chris Risner and Lucas Huet-Hudson are joined by Jason Shaver, Program Manager on the Azure Open Source Tools Team.  On that team, Jason works on the new Azure Command Line Interface 2.0.  The new CLI was built to be cross-platform and work well with tools that many people are used to using (VSCode, Emacs, grep, grok, etc). This includes the ability to change the format of the data the CLI prints out from tabular (very human readable), to JSON, TSVs, and more.  Another great aspect of the new CLI is the ease of installation and distribution.  You can now install the CLI through appropriate package installers on every OS.  One of the reasons for the ease of installation of the new CLI is that it is built with Python.

Links from the show:

Like Cloud Cover on Facebook!






 

 

Tags:

Azure Tools, Command Line

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents