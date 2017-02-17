Episode 222: Azure Tools for Visual Studio Code with Brady Gaster
Description
In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Brady Gaster, Senior Program Manager focusing on Microsoft's technical documentation and the new docs.microsoft.com site. Brady joins us to talk about an Azure Tools extension he's been working on for Visual Studio Code which enables developers to create and access Azure resources from within VS Code. We walk through installing the extension into VS Code, authenticating against Azure, and then using several of the different capabilities of the tools.
Links from the show:
- [00:58] - Brady's presentation
- [07:34] - Features of the Azure Tools extension
- [10:53] - Installing and logging in with the tools
- [13:50] - Starting to use the tools
- Azure Tools for Visual Studio Code extension in the marketplace
- Visual Studio Code
- docs.microsoft.com our new unified tech doc center
- Extension source code on GitHub
