Episode 222: Azure Tools for Visual Studio Code with Brady Gaster

In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Brady Gaster, Senior Program Manager focusing on Microsoft's technical documentation and the new docs.microsoft.com site. Brady joins us to talk about an Azure Tools extension he's been working on for Visual Studio Code which enables developers to create and access Azure resources from within VS Code. We walk through installing the extension into VS Code, authenticating against Azure, and then using several of the different capabilities of the tools.

