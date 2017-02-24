Episode 223: Azure Managed Disks with Chetan Agarwal
In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Chetan Agarwal, Principal Program Manager on the Azure Compute Team. Chetan joins us to talk about Managed Disks, a greatly simplified way of managing storage accounts used with VM disks. When using Managed Disks, you just specify if you want Premium or Standard storage and the size of disks you want and the service handles everything else for you. Managed Disks also offers new features such as availability set isolation, snapshots, and images.
- [00:53] - Basics of Managed Disks
- [05:08] - Availability Set Isolation
- [10:22] - Managed Disks in the portal
- [17:50] - Quick Start Templates with Managed Disks support
- [23:15] - CLI 2.0 and Managed Disks
- Announcing Managed Disks
- Managed Disks Overview
- Azure Quickstart Templates on GitHub
- Templates with Support for Managed Disk
- Using Managed Disks with Azure ACS
- Migrating to Managed Disks
- API Reference: Creating and Updating Managed Disks
- Creating Managed Disks from the 2.0 CLI
- Powershell updates for Managed Disks
- Swagger Docs for Managed Disks
- Managed Disks on Tuesdays with Corey
