Episode 223: Azure Managed Disks with Chetan Agarwal

In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Chetan Agarwal, Principal Program Manager on the Azure Compute Team. Chetan joins us to talk about Managed Disks, a greatly simplified way of managing storage accounts used with VM disks. When using Managed Disks, you just specify if you want Premium or Standard storage and the size of disks you want and the service handles everything else for you. Managed Disks also offers new features such as availability set isolation, snapshots, and images.

