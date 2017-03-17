Episode 224: Developing and Debugging Azure Mobile Apps with Adrian Hall
In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Adrian Hall, Principle Program Manager on Visual Studio Mobile Center and Azure Mobile Apps. Adrian joins us to go over how you can debug Azure Mobile Apps locally and while running in Azure, how you can view log events as they come in, as well as to talk about his free online book on developing Xamarin apps with Azure Mobile Apps. After detailing how you can access and read his book, including how you can do it offline, Adrian walks though some handy tips for debugging issues you may run into with Mobile Apps.
- [01:10] - How to Develop Mobile Apps with Azure and C#
- [03:30] - Debugging Azure Mobile Apps
- [05:47] - Turning on Diagnostics
- [08:16] - Using PostMan to access your backend
- [10:42] - Enabling debugging through Visual Studio
- [17:30] - Monitoring your app backend with Live HTTP Traffic
- [20:48] - Debugging Locally
- [25:38] - Debugging Authentication
- Adrian's Book on Developing Xamarin Apps with Azure
- Using the Visual Studio Debugger
- Debugging Authentication
- Debugging Offline Cache
- Running Azure Mobile Apps with Azure Functions
