Episode 224: Developing and Debugging Azure Mobile Apps with Adrian Hall

In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Adrian Hall, Principle Program Manager on Visual Studio Mobile Center and Azure Mobile Apps. Adrian joins us to go over how you can debug Azure Mobile Apps locally and while running in Azure, how you can view log events as they come in, as well as to talk about his free online book on developing Xamarin apps with Azure Mobile Apps. After detailing how you can access and read his book, including how you can do it offline, Adrian walks though some handy tips for debugging issues you may run into with Mobile Apps.

Links from the show:

Like Cloud Cover on Facebook!

Follow @CloudCoverShow

Follow @chrisrisner

Follow @nzthiago

Follow @fizzyinthehall





