Episode 229: Azure Time Series Insights
Download this episode
Download captions
Description
In this episode Thiago Almeida and Romit Girdhar are joined by OP Ravi, Principal Program Manager working on the Azure Time Series Insights service. It is a fully managed analytics, storage, and visualization service that makes it simple to explore and analyze billions of IoT events simultaneously. OP join us to explain what the Time Series Insights service is, it's core scenarios, and some great demos.
Links from the show:
- [00:38] - Problems covered by Time Series Insights
- [02:40] - Time Series Insights service intro
- [06:23] - Core Scenarios covered by Time Series Insights
- [09:31] - Time Series Demos
- Azure Time Series Insights page
- Azure Time Series Insights live demo environment
Follow @CloudCoverShow
Follow @chrisrisner
Follow @nzthiago
Follow @romitgirdhar
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.