Microsoft Azure Cloud Cover Show

Episode 229: Azure Time Series Insights

In this episode Thiago Almeida and Romit Girdhar are joined by OP Ravi, Principal Program Manager working on the Azure Time Series Insights service. It is a fully managed analytics, storage, and visualization service that makes it simple to explore and analyze billions of IoT events simultaneously. OP join us to explain what the Time Series Insights service is, it's core scenarios, and some great demos.

