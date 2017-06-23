Episode 230: Azure Batch and Low Priority VMs
Description
In this episode Thiago Almeida is joined by Mark Scurrell, Principal Program Manager in the Azure Compute group focusing on large scale compute workloads. We cover an update on Azure Batch and it's new Low-Priority VMs feature, including demos and customer scenarios.
- [01:13] - What is Azure Batch and common workloads
- [03:00] - Azure Batch workloads characteristics
- [06:56] - ffmpeg batch rendering demo
- [20:27] - Elasticity and maximizing utilization
- [22:30] - ffmpeg batch rendering demo (cont'd)
- [23:22] - Milliman nested stochastic cores utilization example
- [25:22] - Low-Priority VMs Overview
- [30:03] - Low-Priority VMs demo
- [35:00] - Options and auto-scaling with Low-Priority VMs
- [40:05] - Azure Batch Rendering Platform & future
- Batch documentation
- Azure CLI – Batch template support
- Batch low-priority VMs blog
- Batch low-priority VMs documentation
- Rendering info
- Maya plug-in for rendering
