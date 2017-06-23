Sign in to queue
Microsoft Azure Cloud Cover Show

Episode 230: Azure Batch and Low Priority VMs

In this episode Thiago Almeida is joined by Mark Scurrell, Principal Program Manager in the Azure Compute group focusing on large scale compute workloads. We cover an update on Azure Batch and it's new Low-Priority VMs feature, including demos and customer scenarios.

Like Cloud Cover on Facebook!



Azure Batch

