Episode 231: Azure Functions Local Debugging and More with Donna Malayeri
Description
In this episode Thiago Almeida and Bill Barnes are joined by Donna Malayeri, a Program Manager in the Azure Functions team. Donna joins us to show local debugging of Azure Functions written in JavaScript and C# Class Libraries as well as other features and news.
Links from the show:
- [00:42] - What's new in Azure Functions & upcoming work
- [03:54] - JavaScript Debugging with Visual Studio Code
- [13:05] - Azure Functions visualizer
- [14:45] - C# Debugging with Visual Studio
- [21:30] - Application Insights and Custom Telemetry
- [24:50] - New Portal UI improvements
- Using .NET class libraries with Azure Functions
- Code and test Azure functions locally
- C# Customer Reviews sample
- Azure Functions feature request and bugs
- Azure Functions youtube channel
Follow @CloudCoverShow
Follow @AzureFunctions
Follow @billba
Follow @nzthiago
Follow @lindydonna
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (25.7 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (44.2 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (207.0 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (138.2 MB)
More episodes in this series
Episode 230: Azure Batch and Low Priority VMs
Related episodes
Functioning Private Visual Studio Gallery via Azure Functions
Mission to Mars
TWC9: VR, MR, Always-Connected at Computex, Building a Chat Bot, A Tale of Two Kernels and…
Snack Pack 12: Getting Started with Visual Studio for Mac
Microsoft's Modern Events Platform (events.microsoft.com)
Adding Fire to your Coding with Fira Code Font
Unified Development and DevOps
TWC9: Xbox Dev for Everyone, Game Pass, Windows Mixed Reality and more...
TWC9: New Azure Functions, 5 Awesome VS 2017 Features, VS Launch Event and more...
TWC9: News, news and news from Connect(); 2016
The Discussion
-
Hi,
The NPM install has a mistake in the video.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/azure-functions-core-tools
npm i -g azure-functions-core-tools
-
Yes indeed, thanks, Donna missed the s in functions.