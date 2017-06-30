Episode 231: Azure Functions Local Debugging and More with Donna Malayeri

In this episode Thiago Almeida and Bill Barnes are joined by Donna Malayeri, a Program Manager in the Azure Functions team. Donna joins us to show local debugging of Azure Functions written in JavaScript and C# Class Libraries as well as other features and news.

