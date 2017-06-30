Microsoft Azure Cloud Cover Show

Episode 231: Azure Functions Local Debugging and More with Donna Malayeri

Description

In this episode Thiago Almeida and Bill Barnes are joined by Donna Malayeri, a Program Manager in the Azure Functions team. Donna joins us to show local debugging of Azure Functions written in JavaScript and C# Class Libraries as well as other features and news.

Links from the show:

Tags:

Azure, Visual Studio Code

The Discussion

  • User profile image
    Olof S

    Hi,

    The NPM install has a mistake in the video.
    https://www.npmjs.com/package/azure-functions-core-tools
    npm i -g azure-functions-core-tools

  • User profile image
    nzthiago

    Yes indeed, thanks, Donna missed the s in functions. 

