Episode 234: Cosmos DB with Kirill Gavrylyuk - Last Episode!
In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Kirill Gavrylyuk, a Principal Engineer working on Cosmos DB. Cosmos DB is Microsoft's globally distributed, multi-model data service, and Kirill takes us through the key new concepts of the service and a very interesting demo. We also have a note at the end, as this is our last Cloud Cover show episode.
- [00:39] - Introduction to Azure Cosmos DB
- [00:58] - Scenario - Moving a MEAN app using Mongo DB to Cosmos DB
- [04:37] - Creating a CosmosDB account in the Azure Portal with different APIs
- [06:52] - Moving the data from MongoDB to CosmosDB and updating the MEAN app
- [09:52] - Using Data Explorer to work with the Mongo API of CosmosDB data
- [11:55] - Replicating data globally
- [16:00] - Five levels of consistency settings
- [18:27] - Capacity and throughput configuration
- [27:00] - Quick note - last Cloud Cover episode!!
Disappointed to see Cloud Cover go. Like the deeper dives in Cloud Cover as opposed to Azure Friday. Good run to all involved.