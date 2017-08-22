Sebastien Ros on ASP.NET Core MVC Resource Management

Shows how to manage resources like scripts and styles in ASP.NET Core MVC using the Orchard.ResourceManagement package (available for use independently as a NuGet package. This allows you to do some advanced things like inject scripts and styles from View Components and Partials, prevent duplicate registrations, and define resource dependencies.

Code for this episode is available here: https://github.com/OrchardCMS/Orchard2/tree/master/src/OrchardCore/Orchard.ResourceManagement