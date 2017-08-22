Sebastien Ros on ASP.NET Core MVC Resource Management
Description
Shows how to manage resources like scripts and styles in ASP.NET Core MVC using the Orchard.ResourceManagement package (available for use independently as a NuGet package. This allows you to do some advanced things like inject scripts and styles from View Components and Partials, prevent duplicate registrations, and define resource dependencies.
Code for this episode is available here: https://github.com/OrchardCMS/Orchard2/tree/master/src/OrchardCore/Orchard.ResourceManagement
- MP3 (10.3 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (14.6 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (61.7 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (32.9 MB)
The Discussion
When will the Orchard2 packages (like this one) be available on NuGet?
The packages are already available on myget: https://www.myget.org/feed/Packages/orchardcore-packages
We'll release a beta on nuget in the coming weeks.