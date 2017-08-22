Code Conversations

Sebastien Ros on ASP.NET Core MVC Resource Management

Description

Shows how to manage resources like scripts and styles in ASP.NET Core MVC using the Orchard.ResourceManagement package (available for use independently as a NuGet package. This allows you to do some advanced things like inject scripts and styles from View Components and Partials, prevent duplicate registrations, and define resource dependencies.

Code for this episode is available here: https://github.com/OrchardCMS/Orchard2/tree/master/src/OrchardCore/Orchard.ResourceManagement

Tags:

.NET, asp .net

The Discussion

    scyonx

    When will the Orchard2 packages (like this one) be available on NuGet?

    Sebastien

    The packages are already available on myget: https://www.myget.org/feed/Packages/orchardcore-packages

    We'll release a beta on nuget in the coming weeks.

