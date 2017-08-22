Sebastien Ros on jint: a Javascript Interpreter for .NET

Sebastien Ros show how to use Jint. Jint is a Javascript interpreter for .NET which provides full ECMA 5.1 compliance and can run on any .NET platform. Because it doesn't generate any .NET bytecode nor use the DLR it runs relatively small scripts faster. It's available as a PCL on Nuget at https://www.nuget.org/packages/Jint.

Code for this week's show: https://github.com/sebastienros/jint