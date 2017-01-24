This week's episode of Data Exposed welcomes Pranav Rastogi the show to talk about the Big Data Partner Program. Pranav is a Principal PM in the Big Data team and he looks after the Hadoop ecosystem and he is in the studio today to talk about a unique experience the team has added that allows people to install and try out different apps on top of Hadoop and HDInsight via the Partner Ecosystem. These apps provide a range of app scenarios including data ingestion and analytics without spending a lot of time installing software.

At the [01:32] mark Pranav shows us the current list of Partners in our Hadoop ecosystem whose application and solutions works with Hadoop and HDInsight. This list of solutions allows Microsoft to connect customers directly to partner solutions and provide a 1-click deploy of the partner apps and solutions.

At the [03:43] mark Pranav jumps right into a demo, showing how to install applications on to an existing HDInsight cluster. In this example he shows Datameer, and shows how easy it is to begin using the applications, in this case, Datameer. This is very powerful.

The rest of the show is spent watching Pranav work with Datameer easy and seamlessly. He explains that the Azure HDInsight Application Platform is a way for partners to enable their solutions on top of HDInsight and a way for customers to connect with these partner solutions. Very cool!