Enterprise HDInsight Monitoring with Operations Management Suite
Description
This week's episode of Data Exposed Scott welcomes Ashish Thapliyal to the show. Ashish is a Senior PM on the HDInsight team and is in the studio today to discuss monitoring HDInsight for the enterprise with the Operations Management Suite.
Topics in today's video:
[00:50]: Fundamental questions of monitoring and operating big data pipelines at scale
[03:28]: Azure Log Analytics
[05:27]: OMS Demo - The vision of monitoring - the bigger picture
[06:23]: How to Build HDInsight monitoring in Log Analytics (OMS) - 2 Step process
[09:10]: Demo - Implementing monitoring on a cluster
[13:25]: Demo - Troubleshooting
[19:25]: Demo - Alerting
[21:55]: HDInsight Log Analytics Architecture & extending the architecture