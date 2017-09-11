Data Exposed

Enterprise HDInsight Monitoring with Operations Management Suite

Play Enterprise HDInsight Monitoring with Operations Management Suite
Sign in to queue

Description

This week's episode of Data Exposed Scott welcomes Ashish Thapliyal to the show. Ashish is a Senior PM on the HDInsight team and is in the studio today to discuss monitoring HDInsight for the enterprise with the Operations Management Suite.

Topics in today's video:

[00:50]: Fundamental questions of monitoring and operating big data pipelines at scale

[03:28]: Azure Log Analytics

[05:27]: OMS Demo - The vision of monitoring - the bigger picture

[06:23]: How to Build HDInsight monitoring in Log Analytics (OMS) - 2 Step process

[09:10]: Demo -  Implementing monitoring on a cluster

[13:25]: Demo - Troubleshooting

[19:25]: Demo - Alerting

[21:55]: HDInsight Log Analytics Architecture & extending the architecture

Tags:

hadoop, OMS

Embed

Download

Download this episode

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents