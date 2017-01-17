Sign in to queue
Our man Jos is back again, and this time he is talking about memory optimizing temporary data structures. And true to form, Jos brings in the whiteboard and spends 35 minutes walking us through how to improve TempDB performance by leveraging some of the In-memory OLTP technologies.

No slides, just pure in-depth information. Enjoy.

Get started with memory optimizing temporary data structures: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/sqlserverstorageengine/2016/03/21/improving-temp-table-and-table-variable-performance-using-memory-optimization/

Performance, SQL Server 2016

