Power BI Embedded with the JavaScript SDK

Ran and Arina are back in the studio (actually, they never left :D ) to follow up on their first video to discuss the PowerBI JavaScript SDK. This SDK is a client-side API allows you to communicate with your report and interact with the report within your application as if it were a first-class citizen.

[02:10] - Ran explains where to get the SDK, and how to contribute to it.

[02:55] - The remaining 15 minutes is all demo, as Arina walks through a sample sandbox application available to everyone which illustrates and showcases how to use the JavaScript SDK. The sandbox sample app shows how to embed and interact with an existing report using the JavaScript SDK.

https://github.com/Microsoft/PowerBI-JavaScript - github repo for JS SDK

https://microsoft.github.io/PowerBI-JavaScript/demo - Live demo sample page

https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/power-bi-embedded/ - official documentation

https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/support/ - PowerBI support

https://ideas.powerbi.com/ - PowerBI community feedback & ideas