This week's Data Exposed show is one I have been waiting to do for a long time. I'm excited to have Umachandar Jayachandran, or UC, in the studio today to talk about R services in SQL Server 2016, a topic that has generated a lot of exciting interest and chatter.

UC is a Principal PM in the SQL team and is in the studio today to help shed some light on "why's" and "what's" of R in SQL Server 2016.

UC and I begin the show by discussing, and answering, the questions "What is R", and "Why include R in SQL Server 2016?". UC explains that R is a popular language used for data science and machine learning, and by including R in SQL Server you now have a single platform for doing intelligence and analysis for your advanced analytics applications in addition to the existing relational aspect.

Finally, and with great excitement, it is DEMO TIME at the [04:25] mark. UC shows how to enable R within SQL Server, then shows several examples on how to get started writing R scripts within SQL Server Management Studio.

We wrap up this episode at the [17:35] mark by showing a few links to help you get started using R in SQL Server, which can be found below.

Great show, and very informative! We definitely look forward to having UC back soon!