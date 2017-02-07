SQL tools for Linux, Mac OS, and Windows

This week's episode of Data Exposed is another episode I am extremely excited about! With all of the great work being done on SQL Server, it is a pleasure to welcome Sanjay Nagamangalam to the show! Sanjay is a Principal PM in the SQL Server engineering group focusing on the tooling aspect for SQL Server, and today he is in the studio to talk about all the tooling being done for the different platforms.

Sanjay begins the show by laying the foundation as to why Microsoft is working on providing Multi-OS SQL client tools, including Linux and Mac, and helping us understand the tooling landscape given the different role aspects in the enterprise, such as AppDev and DBA.

At the [06:55] mark it is DEMO TIME, and Sanjay spends the remaining 17 minutes of the show in demo awesomeness! First, he shows us using SQL Server Management Studio connecting to, and working with, SQL Server running on Linux, including exporting and importing between SQL Server on Windows and SQL Server on Linux, and more!

Then at the [11:30] mark he spends roughly 13 minutes showing the awesome SQL Server extensions in Visual Studio code for both Windows and Linux!

We close the show with a "Call to Action" to try all these great tools and code samples!

Ty SQL Server on Linus: www.sqlserveronlinux.com

MSSQL extensions: http://aka.ms/mssql-marketplace

Getting started code examples: http://aka.ms/sqldev

GitHub: https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-mssql

Phenomenal show, and we cannot wait to have him back to show us more!