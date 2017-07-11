Data Exposed

SSMS: Your one-stop-shop for SQL Server Performance Troubleshooting

Play SSMS: Your one-stop-shop for SQL Server Performance Troubleshooting
Sign in to queue

Description

Today's guest on the Data Exposed show is Pedro Lopes, a PM in the SQL Server TIGER team, and he's in the studio today to show off some of the things his team has been working on over the last year to help improve the tooling around SQL Server performance troubleshooting built right into SSMS. 

[03:00] - Microsoft SQL Server Performance Dashboard

[06:00] - Activity Monitor Active Expensive Queries and Show Live Execution Plan

[09:20] - Show Query Text

[11:10] - Compare Showplan and Showplan Analysis

[22:20] - New Query Reports, including Queries with Forced Plans and Queries with High Variation

[23:13] - Plan Comparison - the ability to compare the plans for a selected query.

 

Tags:

Data, Performance, SQL Server, Tools, Troubleshooting

Embed

Download

Download this episode

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents