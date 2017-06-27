Spark Performance Tuning - Part 2
Download this episode
Description
This week's Data Exposed show welcomes back Maxim Lukiyanov to talk more about Spark performance tuning with Spark 2.x. Maxim is a Senior PM on the big data HDInsight team and is in the studio today to present Part 2 of his 4-part series.
Topics in today's video:
[01:40] - DataSets vs. DataFrames vs. RDDs
[10:45] - Garbage Collection Overhead and Executor Size
[18:20] - Data Formats
[22:35] - Data Partitioning
[26:25] - Caching
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.