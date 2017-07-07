Spark Performance Tuning - Part 3

This week's Data Exposed show welcomes back Maxim Lukiyanov to talk more about Spark performance tuning with Spark 2.x. Maxim is a Senior PM on the big data HDInsight team and is in the studio today to present Part 3 of his 4-part series.

Topics in today's video:

[00:45] - Recap and overview of the first two videos

[03:40] - Join Types (SortMerge and Broadcast)

[09:30] - Cost-based Optimizer

[21:35] - Outliers and Data Skew

Spark 2.2 rc4 on Azure HDInsight: Script action https://github.com/hdinsight/script-action/tree/master/install-spark2-2